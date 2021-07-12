Second album by Zwaremachine is on its way: ‘Conquest 3000’ – check out the album teaser

Zwaremachine returns with “Conquest 3000”, a brand new album which will be out on July 17th. This is the band’s second full length and holds 10 new songs. The album will be released on CD and in other digital formats via Phage Tapes who released the first full length album by the band as well, the 2018 released “Be a light” bringing a mix of classic EBM and electro-industrial.

That 2018 album was re-released by Sliptrick Records in June of 2020 with additional track and remixes. There was also a collaboration between Mach Fox and D.Corri which resulted in the 5 song EP “Ripping at the fabric” which was released in May 2020 by Brutal Resonance Records. Several related singles and remixes were released by the band since then.

But let’s go back to their all new album “Conquest 3000” which features the full live trio of Mach Fox (vocals/synth), Dbot (bass guitar/vocals) and Dein Offizier (drums). The songs were written and produced in collaboration with Planktoon and D.Corri with additional mixing and mastering done by Jason Orris at The Terrarium in Minneapolis, Mn. (USA).

You can check out the album teaser below.