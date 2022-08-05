Swedish synthpop act Moonlight Cove returns with all new single – their first in 4 years – ‘We will always be the rain’
The Swedish synthpop act Moonlight Cove has released a new single, “We will always be…
The Swedish synthpop act Moonlight Cove has released a new single, “We will always be the rain”. Mattias Löfroth explains: “It is somewhat of a nostalgic synthwave/synthpop track, reminiscent of being a teenager in a small Swedish town.”
The single is the project’s first new release since 2018.
Moonlight Cove originally formed in 1994 and consists of Markus Landgren on vocals and Mattias Löfroth and Marcus Karlsson on synths. The band has released two albums on the Kinetophone label, in 2008 (“Orphans of the Storm”) and 2012 (“Hearts of the World”). Both albums were nominated for “Best Synth” at Swedish alternative grammies, Manifest. After a single on Universal Music, the 2014 released “Wait”, the band – which by then returned to the Kinetophone label – decided to only release singles in the future.
Here’s the new track.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether