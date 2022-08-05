Swedish synthpop act Moonlight Cove returns with all new single – their first in 4 years – ‘We will always be the rain’

The Swedish synthpop act Moonlight Cove has released a new single, “We will always be the rain”. Mattias Löfroth explains: “It is somewhat of a nostalgic synthwave/synthpop track, reminiscent of being a teenager in a small Swedish town.”

The single is the project’s first new release since 2018.

Moonlight Cove originally formed in 1994 and consists of Markus Landgren on vocals and Mattias Löfroth and Marcus Karlsson on synths. The band has released two albums on the Kinetophone label, in 2008 (“Orphans of the Storm”) and 2012 (“Hearts of the World”). Both albums were nominated for “Best Synth” at Swedish alternative grammies, Manifest. After a single on Universal Music, the 2014 released “Wait”, the band – which by then returned to the Kinetophone label – decided to only release singles in the future.

Here’s the new track.