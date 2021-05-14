Swedish producer Helax releases new dark ambient EP ‘But it wasn’t a dream. It was real’

Out now via Warsaw Recordings / AWAL is the new Helax EP, “But it wasn´t a dream. It was real”, a 6-track dark ambient release recorded in Autumn/Winter this year in a studio in Berlin.

Coming from Uppsala. Sweden but based in Berlin, Helax is the brainchild of the Swedish producer John Alexander Ericson who’s behind the dream-pop duo The Ghost Of Helags.

Most tracks on the EP (like “Lichtenberg” and “A Place With No Memory”) were written and perfected on long night drives on the Autobahn on the outskirts of Berlin. Going back and forth between various mixes. The lead up single “We Are Only Light” released on May 7 holds sampled horns and analogue arpeggios built around a lofi blues vocal sung by Australian singer Carrol.

Here is the video for “We Are Only Light”.