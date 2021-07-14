Helax offers live set on YouTube

Helax, the Swedish dark ambient / electro act signed to Warsaw Recordings, played their first ever live set at an outdoor location in Palamos, Spain earlier this week, playing songs from their recent two EPs.You can have a listen to the rather poppy live set right below.

Helax is a side project of Swedish-born (Uppsala) but now Berlin-based Jon Alexander Ericson, and was part of the dream-pop duo The Ghost Of Helags and electronic act Brynäs. He has also released four albums as a solo artist (including on Kalinkaland Records, the label owned by Chandeen’s Harald Löwy) and three with the group The Northern Territories and an album with Stjarna.