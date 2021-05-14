Italian/Welsh dreampop / synthpop act Lunar Bird reveals new single ‘Second Circle’ from their debut album

Out now is the eponymous self-released debut album from the Italian/Welsh dreampop / synthpop band Lunar Bird. To push the release a new single and video have been released for the track “Second Circle”. Here’s what the band says about the single: “The song is a melancholic ballad in three movements about a process of rebirth, the end of love becomes an opportunity to get rid of the the ghosts of the past.”

You can watch the video below.

Lunar Bird was formed in 2017. Their debut EP “Daydreamer” was released one year later, in 2018. Band members include RWCMD graduate jazz singer, songwriter and synth player Roberta Musillami, composer and visual artist Eliseo Di Malto, bass player Francis George, drummer Ellie Strong and synth player Ross Davies. A very diverse lot, which culminated in a dream pop / synthpop approach.

Several tracks were released earlier this year to announce the band’s debut album: “Swallow Man Aviary”, “Emerald and Blue” and now “Second Circle”.