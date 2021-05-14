Herman Celis, co-founder of 2 Belgen, and author of the hit ‘Lena’, has died at the age of 67

Very sad news from the electronic music world in Belgium. Herman Celis, the drummer and co-founder of the new wave act 2 Belgians, died in Antwerp at the age of 67. The group scored several hits in the 80s with “Opération Coup de Poing” (1984), “Queen of Mine” (1985) and especially “Lena” (1985).

2 Belgen was formed in Ghent in 1982 and initially consisted of singer-guitarist Rembert De Smet and drummer Herman Celis. Later De Smet focused on the use of the guitar synthesizer. In 1982 the first single “Quand le film est triste” / “Lena” and the first album “2 Belgen” were released. After this first album, the duo expanded into a real band.

The group was officially disbanded in 1993. De Smet later became active with the (excellent!) flamenco pop group Está Loco and created with the track “Llorar” an instant classic. On January 28, 2017, he died of cancer at the age of 62.