Swedish industrial metal act Rave The Reqviem releases new song ‘Anti-Savior’
Out via Out Of Line Music is the all new single by Sweden’s industrial metal act Rave The Reqviem: “Anti-Savior”. You may expect down-tempo industrial beats meet heavy guitars and catchy hooks featuring opera vocals by former lead singer The Holy Mother.
It was the Japan-based label DWA that first discovered the band and released their debut album in 2014. They signed with the German label Out Of Line Music in 2017. After gaining access to a wider audience with their albums “Fvneral [Sic] ” (2018) and “Stigmata Itch” (2020), the band led by songwriter Filip Lönnqvist is now back with new material.
The band was formed in Kalmar, Sweden in late 2011 by lead singer and guitarist Philip Lönnqvist, who also provides the electronic elements.
Below is the band’s newest single, “Anti-Savior” featuring two other tracks as well.
