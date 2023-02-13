Saeko Killy to release debut album on March 24th: ‘Morphing Polaroids’ feat. elements of dub, post-punk and kraut with electronic beats
(Photo by Saeko Killy) Out on CD and vinyl via Bureau B on March 24th is “Morphing Polaroids”, the debut album by Japanese born Saeko Okuchi alias Saeko Killy.
After moving to Berlin in 2018 Saeko Killy found herself in the orb of Club Sameheads, where she made herself known as a DJ and live performer.
After releasing her first EP “Dancing Pikapika” with the label Chill Mountain from Osaka in 2021, followed a jam session during the pandemic lockdown, resulting in the eleven titles collected together here for the album “Morphing Polaroids”. The whole was produced by Brussels based DJ soFa aka soFa Elsewhere.
The LP combines elements of dub, post-punk and kraut with electronic beats.
You can already check a first track below.
