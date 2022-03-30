Swedish electropop collective Seadrake releases official video for ‘The Fever’ feat. Dorian E.
The synth collective Seadrake have just shared the official video for their new hit single…
The synth collective Seadrake have just shared the official video for their new hit single “The Fever”. The video for “The Fever” was shot in Berlin and is directed by photographer and video artist Chris Ruiz.
Seadrake is an electronic music and art collective led by Mathias Thürk (ex-Minerve) and Rickard Gunnarsson (Statemachine, Lowe) based in Zürich and Stockholm.
The track features singer Dorian E. together with Ukrainian artist Alisa Chepel and dancer Michael Fernandez from Komische Oper Berlin. The choreography was done by Italian dancer/choreographer Lorenzo Soragni.
Here’s the video.
