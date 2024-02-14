Crushing State (ex-And One, Pakt, …) have new single and video out now: ‘Surveillance’

Crushing State have new single out now: 'Surveillance'

Crushing State have released their debut single “Surveillance” on the Swedish label Megahype. A video is available now. Crushing State’s sound fuses electro-industrial, metal, and a nuanced sonic palette.

Crushing State is the new electro industrial metal band of mastermind Chris Ruiz (ex-And One, Pakt) and members of Seadrake and Solar Fake. Founder of the project is Chris Ruiz (ex-And One, Pakt). Ruiz’s journey began in 1998 when he first delved into crafting industrial-sounding tapes and an unreleased full-length album. Fast forward 25 years, and he is breathing new life into a project that had long been dormant.

For the occasion he teamed up with Mathias Thürk (ex-Minerve, Seadrake), guitarist André Feller (Solar Fake, Dreadful Shadows), and drummer Vincent Viebig.

Here’s the new video for “Surveillance”.

