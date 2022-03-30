Colombia’s coldwave / darkwave duo Antiflvx return with ‘A Wound of Love’ 3-track single
Out on March 24th is “A Wound of Love”, a brand new single from Colombia’s coldwave / darkwave duo Antiflvx. “A Wound of Love” is another track taken from Antiflvx’s upcoming third album which will be released on SkyQode.
The track shows the band’s trademark approach of creating somber and melodic songs blending darkwave and synthpop. Apart from the title track, the single includes a non-album track “Manuscrito” and a remix by Expiring Time.
You can download the 3-track single below.
Antiflvx was started in 2016 by Camilo Alfonso and Leonardo Jaime, who is also the founder and songwriter of the EBM project Resistor. They have released two full-length albums and shared the stage with artists such as Two Witches, Selofan, Minuit Machine, Hante and Void Vision, among others. Antiflvx has also appeared in the Netflix Series “Diablero Season 2” at the end of a chapter with the song “Against All Odds”.
Here’s the official music video for “A Wound of Love”.
