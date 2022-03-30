Colombia’s coldwave / darkwave duo Antiflvx return with ‘A Wound of Love’ 3-track single

March 30, 2022 bernard

Out on March 24th is “A Wound of Love”, a brand new single from Colombia’s…

Colombia's coldwave / darkwave duo Antiflvx return with'A Wound of Love' 3-track single

Out on March 24th is “A Wound of Love”, a brand new single from Colombia’s coldwave / darkwave duo Antiflvx. “A Wound of Love” is another track taken from Antiflvx’s upcoming third album which will be released on SkyQode.

The track shows the band’s trademark approach of creating somber and melodic songs blending darkwave and synthpop. Apart from the title track, the single includes a non-album track “Manuscrito” and a remix by Expiring Time.

You can download the 3-track single below.

Antiflvx was started in 2016 by Camilo Alfonso and Leonardo Jaime, who is also the founder and songwriter of the EBM project Resistor. They have released two full-length albums and shared the stage with artists such as Two Witches, Selofan, Minuit Machine, Hante and Void Vision, among others. Antiflvx has also appeared in the Netflix Series “Diablero Season 2” at the end of a chapter with the song “Against All Odds”.

Here’s the official music video for “A Wound of Love”.


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Tags: ,

You may have missed

Colombia's coldwave / darkwave duo Antiflvx return with 'A Wound of Love' 3-track single

Colombia’s coldwave / darkwave duo Antiflvx return with ‘A Wound of Love’ 3-track single

March 30, 2022 bernard
Swedish electropop collective Seadrake releases official video for 'The Fever' feat. Dorian E.

Swedish electropop collective Seadrake releases official video for ‘The Fever’ feat. Dorian E.

March 30, 2022 bernard
Yann Tiersen announces new electronic album - listen to two tracks already

Yann Tiersen announces new electronic album – listen to two tracks already

March 30, 2022 bernard
Diamanda Galás announces remastered release of 1996 classic album 'The Divine Punishment'

Diamanda Galás announces remastered release of 1996 classic album ‘The Divine Punishment’

March 30, 2022 bernard
Belgian shoegaze act Slow Crush to release sophomore album 'Hush' on October 22 - check the title track 'Hush'

Belgian shoegazers Slow Crush debut never before heard song ‘Billow’ ahead of North American tour

March 30, 2022 bernard