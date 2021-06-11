Swedish electronic project VOITH releases new a collection of reshaped old songs and never before released tracks + video

VOITH, the electronic solo-project by Swedish musician Lars Voith, has a new album out: “Outtakes, Originals & Schizophrenia”. Just like the 3 month old release “Wunderland: Lineare Monotone Musik” this one is a collection of old songs in new shapes and some never before released tracks.

“If this would be a vinyl release I see “Outtakes, Originals & Schizophrenia” as the B-side to “Wunderland: Lineare Monotone Musik”” says Lars Voith.

The album is available now on all major streaming/download platforms. Also out is the official video for “One By One – Remix”. You can watch it after the Spotify player below.

Official video for “One By One – Remix”.