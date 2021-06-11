Swedish synthpop act Sick & Busy launches rather catchy debut single ‘We Wish We Were Famous’

The new Swedish synthpop act, Sick & Busy, has launched its very first single and video “We Wish We Were Famous” which offers analog synthpop with a real 80s sound.

Behind the project we find Joachim Schröter, a Swedish-born musician with german roots who started writing synth pop in the early 80’s in the small town of Skövde. After years of being active in various other projects he started to work on songs for his new project in November 2020.

And this is not all that coincidentally as Joachim was sick with Covid-19 and wanted to focus on producing music rather than the news and the sickness itself. Hence the name Sick and Busy.

The debut single “We Wish We Were Famous” is likely to be followed by a second single from the forthcoming EP.

This is the official video for the single ”We Wish We Were Famous”.