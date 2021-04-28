London based electro rock act Calling All Astronauts to release a brand new single on May 14th: ‘Fifteen Minutes’. The video is available now.

Out on May 14th is the brand new single from London based electro rock act Calling All Astronauts. While the single will indeed be released on May 14th a video is already available as you can see below. The single itself was mixed by Alan Branch who you probably know from his work for Nine Inch Nails and Depeche Mode.

David B explained us the meaning behind the song lyrics: “Fifteen Minutes is a scathing attack on major labels manufacturing Pop acts and cookie cutter Rock bands, their manipulation of social media, jumping on to every “cause celebre” making the acts look sincere and clued up when it’s all really a marketing strategy.”

Calling All Astronauts are comprised of David B on vocals and synths, Paul McCrudden on bass guitar and keys, and finally you have J Browning on guitars. Formed in 2012, the original lineup featured ex-US:UK frontman David B, Kristi Bury and former Caffeine guitarist J Browning. After the release of the band’s debut album “Post Modern Conspiracy” Kristi decided to leave the band and was replaced by former Marrionettes bassist Paul McCrudden.

Their second album “Anti-Social Network” followed 3 years later after which the band started doing gigs sharing the stages with the likes of Echo & The Bunnymen, PWEI, Sigue Sigue Sputnik and A Place To Bury Strangers.

You can watch the video for “Fifteen Minutes” right below.