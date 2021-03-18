Swedish EBM pop duo e:lect prepare full length – new single ‘I Don’t Care’ out in the next days

The Swedish EBM pop duo e:lect is preparing its full length to be released later this Summer. The new material was already teased in the spring of 2020 with the release of the EP “Blue Mind” and this month when the single “I Don’t Care” will be released.

About e:lect

The Swedish duo e:lect was formed in 2016 by childhood friends Hella and Al. Both members have been in different musical projects since several years. The music is produced by Hella and the lyrics and vocal parts are written and performed by both Al and Hella. Their music can be described as a mixture of futuristic synthpop with EBM wibes. E:lect has also been featured on a few compilations, including “Face The Beat” session 5 and 6. You can check and download both appearances below.

“Beaten By Drums”

<a href="https://sidelinemag.bandcamp.com/album/face-the-beat-session-6">Face The Beat: Session 6 by e:lect</a>

“State Of Me”

<a href="https://sidelinemag.bandcamp.com/album/face-the-beat-session-5">Face The Beat: Session 5 by E:lect</a>