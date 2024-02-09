HellaMox has a new darkwave single: ‘Heat’ – Out now
Out today via the Danish label Town & Towers Records is the new single “Heat” from the Swedish/Danish darkwave act, HellaMox. The band says that “the song is about our planet and it’s time to open up our eyes.”
Behind HellaMox we find Hella Helin from Swedish female powered synth act E:lect, and Morten Kristensen from the Danish darkwave act Disrupted Being. Hella and Morten met back in may 2023 at a concert in Stockholm on the Patricia, where both e:elect and Disrupted Being were playing a concert that same evening.
HellaMox played their first concert in November 2023 at the synth venue Charles Dickens in Helsingborg, Sweden. The next Hellamox concert will be on May 3rd, 2024 in Copenhagen at the Basement CPH.
You can stream the new single via various music streaming services.
