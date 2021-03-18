Olivia Louvel remixes Beethoven Simulator computer game

Electronic avantgarde artist Olivia Louvel was recently commissioned by Classical Remix to remix Beethoven Simulator, the new interactive audio-visual computer game by Chaines, which will be released on March 19th. You can download the digital EP, featuring Louvel’s remix of Beethoven’s “Pathetique N.8” right below. Other remixes were provided by Jo Thomas and Iceboy Violet.

The release is out via Classical Remix (the official release date is tomorrow), which is a collective of composers, performers, writers, and artists, reimagining historical music through innovative performance, writing, and recordings.

Check it out below.

<a href="https://classicalremix.bandcamp.com/album/beethoven-simulator">BEETHOVEN SIMULATOR by CHAINES, Olivia Louvel, Jo Thomas, & Iceboy Violet</a>

And here’s a look at the game itself in which you navigate using your keyboard’s arrow keys to expose fragments of text, trigger layers of melody, and unearth Ludwig van Beethoven.

In further news, Olivia Louvel’s sound art installation “The Whole Inside” has been selected for the Longlist at the Aesthetica Art Prize 2021 by Aesthetica Magazine, and will be published in the ‘Aesthetica Art Prize Anthology: Future Now.’ This book showcases the work of 125 of the most exciting artists from around the world and is a dynamic guide to international contemporary art.

Find out more about “The Whole Inside” via this link.