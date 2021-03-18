Dark pop artist Faith returns with new single and video ‘Awake’

After being featured on Side-Line’s free download compilation “Face The Beat 6”, dark pop artist Faith (aka Federica Sciamanna) released a new, very peculiar track: “Awake”.

Here’s what she has to tell about it: “I created this track with my good friend Serena Dong, a videomaker. I think everyone can find in it the message towards which their own consciousness is projected. One thing is certain, music is now decisive and we artists must do our best to awaken as many people as possible #keepyourvibehigh.“

You can check out “Awake” below.

Faith is featured with the track “Blankpage” on our free download compilation “Face The Beat 6”.

<a href="https://sidelinemag.bandcamp.com/album/face-the-beat-session-6">Face The Beat: Session 6 by Faith</a>

About Federica Sciamanna

Before starting her solo project Sciamanna founded the alternative / goth / rock band The Shiver with which she recorded the first demo “Introspection” in 2003. After a string of concerts throughout Europe, the band recorded a new demo, “Shade’s Changing”, which was released by Falp Records. Subsequently The Shiver signed a contract with the UK Division Records UK label and re-entered the studio to record “Inside”, released on 21 January 2008.

In 2008 Federica composed and recorded another album with The Shiver at the West Link recording studio in Pisa, produced by Alessandro Paolucci (Raw Power, Rebel Devil). The band closed an agreement with the Californian label Reality Entertainment for the release of the new album “A New Horizon” in the United States, while in Europe the album was released by the Dreamcell11 label (Aural Music) and then again by RoadRunner Benelux in 2011.

In June 2011, The Shiver was a supporting band for Papa Roach’s Russian tour and opened for the Misfits tour in Germany and Poland in 2012. In the same year they released the EP “Acoustic Experience #1”. In March 2014 Alternative Factory released “The Darkest Hour”, an album produced by Vincenzo Mario Cristi (Vanilla Sky).

In April and May 2016, the band was in the studio with producer Luigi Stefanini to record a new album released in 2017 (“Adeline”). In 2019 the albums “The Darkest Hour” and “Adeline” were re-released by WormholeDeath.