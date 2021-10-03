Swedish darkwave electro duo Circumpolar to release an absolute must-have 2CD album: ‘Awaiting The Dawn’

When we first heard from the Swedish band Circumpolar, Jonas Mattsson and Patrik Wallin, it was very clear that this band was bound to fill the gap that has existed for more than a decade in the electro scene, and that’s good olschool darkwave electro which we got to appreciate with bands such as the original Skinny Puppy, Abscess, Fortification 55 and many others, albeit with an up-to-date production.

This newcomer act took us literally by surprise with the release of their “We Will Remain” EP, this was like the scene in “Ratatouille” (2007) where Anton Ego tastes his dish, the ultimate flashback to those good old darkwave days.

Out by mid-November but now already in pre-order via Bandcamp and on 2CD via the Alfa Matrix webstore is the album “Awaiting The Dawn”. We already got to hear the complete album, and it surely was right what we expected: dark and somber darkwave electro with tormented vocals. The limited CD edition of the album comes out as a digipak double-CD with a 9-track bonus disc gathering the two “We Will Remain” and “Until The End Of Time” EP’s which appear on CD for the very first time.

On Bandcamp you can get the album separately so you don’t need to buy the EPs a second time. If you haven’t got the previous two EPs, don’t hesitate. You can check the material out below. Very warmly recommended.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/awaiting-the-dawn">Awaiting The Dawn by CIRCUMPOLAR</a>

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/we-will-remain-ep">We Will Remain EP by CIRCUMPOLAR</a>

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/until-the-end-of-time-ep">Until The End Of Time EP by CIRCUMPOLAR</a>

If you want an extra glimpse of the new album, then check out the teaser below.