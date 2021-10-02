Narrative electro-horror with Bound Unto Root

The Albany, California based project Bound Unto Root has released what the band calls a ‘narrative electro-horror’ album titled “Bludgeon”. We would say it’s very much dark ambient like with narrations going through it. It’s the second release for the project after the EP “Sufferer’s Skin” which was released in March.

As what the album is about, Dominic Francisco tells us this: “‘Bludgeon’ is a dark, guttural tale of descent, contrasting deluded imagery and textures with vulnerable moments as the world darkens. Our story begins with a man forever altering his life by purposely hitting a pedestrian with his car, and spiraling out of control from there.”

You can check the release below.

<a href="https://bounduntoroot.bandcamp.com/album/bludgeon">Bludgeon by Bound Unto Root</a>