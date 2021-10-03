BlakLight to release new album ‘Into The Void’ on October 8 – check already 3 tracks

Los Angeles based dark electronic pop duo Brian Belknap (Mind Machine) & Adam Collier (Crush333, Full Frontal Disco & MDA) release their second album, “Into The Void” on Friday October 8th.

“Into The Void’ is available for Bandcamp pre-order since Friday October 1st, before its release everywhere on Friday October 8th. Fans get to hear a third track from the album, “World”, featuring Magnus Dahlberg from MORE, streaming on Bandcamp along with the two previous singles “Nightmares” and “Reset”.

BlakLight will also be releasing “Into The Void” on a limited edition signed digipak CD as well as launching a crowd funded vinyl campaign via Qrates.

The release comes after last year’s debut album, “Music in a Time of Uncertainty”. Featuring guest vocals from Gene Serene (The Frixion) on “Vampires” and Magnus Dahlberg (MORE) on “World”, the album also adds a layer of guitars, courtesy of Pano Coromelas.

The band will make their first live performance on November 20th, joining Vain Machine, at Bar Sinister in Hollywood, CA. BlakLight will also be releasing another single from “Into The Void” in December. And on the schedule for early 2022, is also an “Into The Void” remix album.

<a href="https://blaklight.bandcamp.com/album/into-the-void">Into The Void by BlakLight</a>