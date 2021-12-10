Swedish dark pop quartet Principe Valiente comes with first single ‘Porcelain’ from forthcoming new album
Out in March 2022 via Metropolis Records is the newest album, “Barricades”, by the Swedish…
Out in March 2022 via Metropolis Records is the newest album, “Barricades”, by the Swedish dark pop quartet Principe Valiente.
But before that the band offers the “Porcelain” single taken from “Barricades” which is the follow-up to “Oceans” from 2017. The single is also available as a remix package with treatments by Agent Side Grinder, Ash Code and TRAITRS. You can check the single below.
“Barricades” is the band’s first album for Metropolis and fourth overall. As with new records by many other acts, also “Barricades” is an album deeply affected by the Covid pandemic, with most of its songs recorded from home and the group members providing their individual contributions in isolation.
Although Principe Valiente has previously been seen as something of a solo project for the singer, this time around all four group members – Honorato, guitarist Jimmy Ottosson, keyboardist Rebecka Johansson and drummer Joakim Janthe – have made contributions.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.