Swedish dark pop quartet Principe Valiente comes with first single ‘Porcelain’ from forthcoming new album

Out in March 2022 via Metropolis Records is the newest album, “Barricades”, by the Swedish dark pop quartet Principe Valiente.

But before that the band offers the “Porcelain” single taken from “Barricades” which is the follow-up to “Oceans” from 2017. The single is also available as a remix package with treatments by Agent Side Grinder, Ash Code and TRAITRS. You can check the single below.

“Barricades” is the band’s first album for Metropolis and fourth overall. As with new records by many other acts, also “Barricades” is an album deeply affected by the Covid pandemic, with most of its songs recorded from home and the group members providing their individual contributions in isolation.

Although Principe Valiente has previously been seen as something of a solo project for the singer, this time around all four group members – Honorato, guitarist Jimmy Ottosson, keyboardist Rebecka Johansson and drummer Joakim Janthe – have made contributions.