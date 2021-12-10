Alfa Matrix releases 10 new releases today on all digital platforms
Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer, … all have released 10 new streaming albums and EPs this…
Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer, … all have released 10 new streaming albums and EPs this morning from the Belgian Alfa Matrix label from artists such as Armageddon Dildos, Circumpolar, Cubic, Elektrostaub, First Aid 4 Souls, Imjudas, Rector Scanner, Siva Six and Suicidal Romance.
All in all a mix of good oldschool darkwave, EBM, synthpop, electropop, industrial and harsh electro.
If your prefer HQ audio downloads, then you can head for the Alfa Matrix Bandcamp page where are all available as well since a few days.
Below are the releases in alphabetic band-order. Enjoy!
Armageddon Dildos – Destruction EP
Circumpolar – Awaiting The Dawn
Cubic – Phonic Lessons Part 3 EP
Elektrostaub – Reliance
First Aid 4 Souls – Beyond The Galaxy (Rework)
ImJudas – Ritual EP
Rector Scanner – Das Mädchen Aus Dem All EP I
Rector Scanner – Das Mädchen Aus Dem All EP II
Siva Six – Deathcult
Suicidal Romance – Love Promise EP
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.