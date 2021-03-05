Sweden’s electro rock act Covered in Snow returns with Sea of Sin remix of ‘Romeo’

Covered in Snow have recently released a new single called “Romeo”. A remix of “Romeo” done by German synthpop legends Sea of Sin has been released today, and an EP with 5 new original songs will be released in April or May.

Here’s what the band has to say about the new single: “Almost everyone gets badly affected by the pandemic. Perhaps the most affected are the ones who were in really a bad place even before it broke out. When you’re stuck behind great walls they’re getting even bigger when you get cut off from the small connections you have. This song is for them. In the writing we have tried to combine the electronics and the vocal style that is Covered in Snow’s trademark with post-rock influences. It takes you to places neither we nor you have visited before.”

Below is the new remix.

The Stockholm based act Covered in Snow consists of Mikael Engström and Tom Hedlund. They are also featured on our free “Face The Beat 6” compilation with the track “Hurry Up To Love Here” which you can hear/download below.

<a href="https://sidelinemag.bandcamp.com/album/face-the-beat-session-6">Face The Beat: Session 6 by Covered In Snow</a>