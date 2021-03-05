Jesus Complex continues work on 5th album

(Picture by Humo Negro) The corona pandemic does push bands to work even harder in the studio. That’s also the case for Jesus Complex who saw a German tour with Clan of Xymox postponed until end of 2021/early 2022.

Instead, the band decided to work on the follow-up of their 4th album, the 2019 released “Welcome to My Nightmare” (Insane Records). The new album should be released later this year if all goes well.

In related news, the band’s Damon is also playing guitar (and eventually performing live) with the Brazilian act Pecadores for their new album out this year.

Jesus Complex is featured with the track “Obey Me” on the “Face The Beat 6” compilation, check out the track below.

<a href="https://sidelinemag.bandcamp.com/album/face-the-beat-session-6">Face The Beat: Session 6 by Jesus Complex</a>

There is also video for the track.