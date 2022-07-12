Stockholm’s electronic act Covered in Snow releases new single remixed by Rotoskop

July 12, 2022

Stockholm's electronic act Covered in Snow releases new single remixed by Rotoskop

Out now from from the Swedish electro act Covered in Snow is an all new single “Miljonprogrammet (Rotoskop Remix)”. You will know Covered in Snow from their contribution to our “Face The Beat: Session 7” free charity download compilation with the excellent track “Glasgow Smile”.

‘Miljonprogrammet’ is the name of the Swedish political program that would eliminate the great housing shortage with modern housing at reasonable prices. Says Tom Hedlund: “Today, the houses rise like tombstones over people in many places in the suburbs. This song is about exclusion and fellowship at the same time.”

While we are waiting for the debut album by this Stockholm based band, the single is released now and it mixes alternative pop with analogue synths and vocals reminiscent of Thom Yorke. The song is remixed by the German artist Rotoskop.

This is the video for the original track.

You can check the original track and the remix below.


