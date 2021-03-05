Telex sees previously unreleased, newly discovered The Beatles cover’Dear Prudence’ released

Telex have released their synthpop take on The Beatles’ 1968 track “Dear Prudence”. “Dear Prudence” was recently discovered by Telex while were compiling their first release with Mute, “This is Telex”, a brand new 14-track compilation, out on 30 April 2021.

Watch the video, a montage of classic footage, below.

“This is Telex” features singles from across the Belgian synthpop trio’s career, from their debut single, “Twist à Saint Tropez” in 1978 through to their final album release, “How Do You Dance?” in 2006. Tracks on the compilation are newly mixed and remastered from the original tapes by band members Dan Lacksman and Michel Moers.

Telex announced their retirement in 2008, following Marc Moulin’s death. This new partnership with Mute will see a comprehensive reissue series of the back catalogue, starting with the new compilation. “This is Telex” will be released on limited edition coloured vinyl (shrimp pink and fern green), cassette and CD, with sleeve notes by David Stubbs, as well as digitally and in a limited edition t-shirt bundle.