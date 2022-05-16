Winter Severity Index – Disgelo (Album – Manic Depression Records / Icy Cold Records)

Genre/Influences: Dream-Pop, Electro-Wave, Shoegaze.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: “Disgelo” is the third album by Italian formation Winter Severity Index. The band went through different line ups but has been always driven by core member Simona Ferrucci while Alessandra Romeo joined in later on. This production is new collaboration between both French labels Manic Depression Records and Icy Cold Records.

Content: The work is mainly carried by electronic arrangements while guitar playing injects extra power and true 80s spirit. The songs are reminding me of The Cocteau Twins but are definitely more electro-driven. This work sounds melancholic and filled with reverie while the vocals have something shimmering.

+ + + : I fully enjoyed this work which brings good-old memories alive. There are not enough female bands in this scene and Winter Society Index can only encourage other women to play music. I however don’t care about male or female bands as the most important thing is the quality of the production. This album is enjoyable from start until finish and I have a serious preference for “Another Woman”.

– – – : An enjoyable piece of music without real surprises.

Conclusion: Winter Severity Index is a band deserving more recognition and definitely worthy of examination if you suffer from 80s nostalgia.

Best songs: “Another Woman”, “Solar Cycle”, “The Tide”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/winterseverityindex

Labels: www.manicdepressionrecords.com / www.facebook.com/manicdepressionrecords / www.facebook.com/icycoldrecords