Sunroof (Daniel Miller & Gareth Jones) announce their second album, ‘Electronic Improvisations Vol. 2’ – watch the first video

(Photo by Paul Husband) Out on 17 February 2023 via the Parallel Series of Mute is the all new Sunroof (Daniel Miller & Gareth Jones) album, “Electronic Improvisations Vol. 2”. The album will be out on limited edition white vinyl and digitally. The album artwork is a watercolour painting by Gareth.

The new album is a set of eight improvised modular pieces recorded at the duo’s respective home studios following the release of their debut, “Electronic Music Improvisations Volume 1” (2021). This new album came together in a relatively short space of time.

“I suppose this is the difficult second album,” jokes Gareth, “it took 40 years to make the first album and just nine months to create this one!” Daniel expands, “We got on a roll and didn’t really stop recording once we had that momentum.”

Here’s already the video for “January #2”, created by Sunroof. The video imagery depicts manipulated sequences triggered by software connected to the audio – a technique that they introduced into their live performance during a short run of live shows after their first album was released.