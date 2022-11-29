Polish dark rock act Shrine Of Reflection unveil new single and video for ‘Child Of The World’
The Polish dark rock band Shrine Of Reflection has recently unveiled their new single “Child Of The World”. In November of 2022, the single, “Child of the World” saw the daylight, as a teaser track from the forthcoming album, “Through Torture To Salvation”.
The song is inspired by the movie “Interstellar” and is about the misery of a human being who is trapped on planet Earth and who is unable to discover the truth of the universe’s nature despite the fact of being its child. All this person can do is just simply stare at the sky and dream.
“Child Of The World” is available on all major streaming platforms including Bandcamp and the track comes accompanied by the below video.
Shrine of Reflection was founded in 2020 by Mikołaj Batyra and Maciej Miroński. In the middle of 2022, the duo released its debut album called “Midnight Garden” which you can check out below.
