Elezoria launches ‘Temporary’ single on SkyQode

Out now is the single “Temporary” by Elezoria, a dark electronic project from Russia newly signed to SkyQode.

Elezoria was started by Dmitry Nordman in 2008. After several releases over the past few years, including the very well received debut album “Astray”, the band has mastered its own kind of dark music by blending darkwave and synth-goth influences with elements of synthpop and EBM. Coupled with somber lyrics and Dmitry’s deep gloomy vocals, you get a a dark melancholic project that will appeal to fans of bands like Diary Of Dreams, Diorama and the like.

In addition to the title track, the single features an instrumental version and a dance remix by Expiring Time, as well as a special version of “Ceiling And Walls” from the band’s debut album.

Check the tracklist below (you can also download the release right here):

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $2 $5 $10 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.