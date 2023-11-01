Post-punk Act Mekong Offers New Single / Video 'going Numb'

“Going numb” is the first single out of Mekong’s upcoming album “Danse Danse”. Mekong is a post-punk project from Kraków, Poland which is signed to the French record label Icy Cold Records.

“Going Numb” is about a girl’s last night out, where the dance floor becomes her sanctuary one final time. The video for the track was directed by Pedro Viernes and features Liudmyla Radyk as the main character.

You can watch the official video clip for “Going numb” right below.

The track can be downloaded from Bandcamp.

<a href="https://mekongsounds.bandcamp.com/track/going-numb">Going Numb by Mekong</a>