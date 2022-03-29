Watch the new video from dark techno act Matthew Creed: ‘Walking In Circles’

March 29, 2022 bernard

Watch the new video from dark techno act Matthew Creed:'Walking In Circles'

Matthew Creed aka Dmitry Darling (Freakangel, Suicidal Romance, Dxrlxng) has released the video for “Walking In Circles”. The track is taken from the recently released EP with the same name.

You might remember that this song is the very first song ever written for this project and on the EP it is revealed in its original version showing how the project’s sound evolved over 5 years. Also featured on the EP are remixes by Estonia techno acts CLY/SUVA and Sonar Pulsar.

But here’s the stunning video for the title track, “Walking In Circles”.

You can download the full EP below.


