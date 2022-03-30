Belgian shoegazers Slow Crush debut never before heard song ‘Billow’ ahead of North American tour
The Belgian shoegazers Slow Crush have debuted a new 2-track single featuring the “Hush” album…
The Belgian shoegazers Slow Crush have debuted a new 2-track single featuring the “Hush” album track “Blue” and the all new song “Billow” ahead of their North American tour kicking off on April 8th at Brooklyn’s The Knitting Factory. The band’s sophomore album “Hush” is out now via the Quiet Panic label.
Frontwoman Isa Holliday explains: “Billow was recorded during the sessions for our new album ‘Hush’. It didn’t make the cut because it didn’t fit the flow of the album as a whole anymore since we try to tell a story on an album. Every song has its spot and ‘Hush’ wouldn’t work for us in any other progression or order of songs. ‘Billow’ was supposed to be the song right after ‘Blue’ so it made sense to release them together as a single because they still work and fit side by side. It’s a song stark with contrast, uptempo but collapsing down every few measures. It’s this exact contrast that helped to shape the lyrics to the song or visa versa. Finding your own path and the struggle through hardships of life however big or small they might be.”
Slow Crush is: Isa Holliday, Jelle Harde, Jeroen Jullet and Frederik Meeuwis.
You can stream “Blue” right below.
North American tour 2022
Here are the dates for the band’s North American tour with special guests Cathedral Bells, Deserta & SOM.
- APR 08 Knitting Factory BROOKLYN, NY
- APR 09 Sonia CAMBRIDGE, MA
- APR 10 Songbyrd WASHINGTON, DC
- APR 12 Canal Club RICHMOND, VA
- APR 13 Local 506 CHAPEL HILL, NC
- APR 14 New Brookland Tavern COLUMBIA, SC
- APR 15 Vinyl ATLANTA, GA
- APR 16 Archetype JACKSONVILLE, FL
- APR 18 Henao Center ORLANDO, FL
- APR 20 House of Blues NEW ORLEANS, LA
- APR 22 Secret Group HOUSTON, TX
- APR 23 Meanwhile AUSTIN, TX
- APR 24 Three Links DALLAS, TX
- APR 26 Rebel Lounge PHOENIX, AZ
- APR 28 Soda Bar SAN DIEGO, CA
- APR 29 Lodge Room LOS ANGELES, CA
- APR 30 Constellation Room SANTA ANA, CA
- MAY 01 The Independent SAN FRANCISCO, CA
- MAY 05 Fox Cabaret VANCOUVER, BC
- MAY 06 Funhouse SEATTLE, WA
- MAY 07 Hawthorne lounge PORTLAND, OR
- MAY 09 Kilby Court SALT LAKE CITY, UT
- MAY 10 Hi-dive DENVER, CO
- MAY 12 7th Street Entry MINNEAPOLIS, MN
- MAY 13 Cobra Lounge CHICAGO, IL
- MAY 14 Hoosier Dome INDIANAPOLIS, IN
- MAY 15 The Loving Touch FERNDALE, MI
- MAY 17 Big Room Bar COLUMBUS, OH
- MAY 18 Mahall’s LAKEWOOD, OH
- MAY 20 Monarch tavern TORONTO, ON
- MAY 21 Club Saw OTTAWA, ON
- MAY 22 Bar Le Ritz MONTREAL, QC
- MAY 24 Foundry @ The Fillmore PHILADELPHIA, PA
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether