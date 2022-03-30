Belgian shoegazers Slow Crush debut never before heard song ‘Billow’ ahead of North American tour

The Belgian shoegazers Slow Crush have debuted a new 2-track single featuring the “Hush” album track “Blue” and the all new song “Billow” ahead of their North American tour kicking off on April 8th at Brooklyn’s The Knitting Factory. The band’s sophomore album “Hush” is out now via the Quiet Panic label.

Frontwoman Isa Holliday explains: “Billow was recorded during the sessions for our new album ‘Hush’. It didn’t make the cut because it didn’t fit the flow of the album as a whole anymore since we try to tell a story on an album. Every song has its spot and ‘Hush’ wouldn’t work for us in any other progression or order of songs. ‘Billow’ was supposed to be the song right after ‘Blue’ so it made sense to release them together as a single because they still work and fit side by side. It’s a song stark with contrast, uptempo but collapsing down every few measures. It’s this exact contrast that helped to shape the lyrics to the song or visa versa. Finding your own path and the struggle through hardships of life however big or small they might be.”

Slow Crush is: Isa Holliday, Jelle Harde, Jeroen Jullet and Frederik Meeuwis.

You can stream “Blue” right below.

North American tour 2022

Here are the dates for the band’s North American tour with special guests Cathedral Bells, Deserta & SOM.