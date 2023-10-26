Stillste Stund – Grüße Aus Dem Fegefeuer (EP – Alice In… / Dark Dimensions)
Genre/Influences: Gothic.
Format: Digital.
Background/Info: German duo Oliver Uckermann – Birgit Strunz strike back with their first new work in fifteen years. The work features four new songs plus three little extras getting us back to the past.
Content: Stillste Stund sounds as time had no weight on their work. This is good-old Gothic music in the purest German tradition of the genre. It’s filled with bombastic sound arrangements and drama which you’ll notice in the vocals. One of the new songs sounds more Club-driven and features an irresistible Electro tune. The last songs are like a little bonus for the fans featuring a remix of “Marsch in Unschärfe Verlorener”.
+ + + : Time hasn’t clearly attempted the band’s creativity and sounds like getting back to the 90s German Goth scene. I like the typical theatrical production of the vocals and dramatic moods recovering the songs. The new songs are pretty cool featuring the hit “Nacht & Nebel” which is an Industrial-Goth song for the dancefloors.
– – – : Stillste Stund sounds a bit outdated like a signal from a distant past although Gothic lovers will be pleased.
Conclusion: Stillste Stund makes a surprising but successful comeback.
Best songs: “Nacht & Nebel”, “Grüße aus dem Fegefeuer”, “Marsch in Unschärfe Verlorener – Legacy-Remix Uncut by Inanis Kurzweil feat. Die Kinder des Untergangs”.
Rate: 7½.
Label: www.darkdimensions.de / www.facebook.com/pages/Dark-Dimensions-Label-Group/486014725206
