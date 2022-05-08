Stella Diana – Nothing To Expect (Album – Vipchoyo Sound Factory / A State Of Flux Records)
Genre/Influences: Shoegaze, Dream-Pop, Dark-Wave. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: Italian formation Stella Diana has been active…
Genre/Influences: Shoegaze, Dream-Pop, Dark-Wave.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: Italian formation Stella Diana has been active since 1998. They’ve already released several works and now strikes back with nine new songs.
Content: The sound universe of this formation is getting us back to the 80s Dream-Pop and Shoegaze universe. Dreamy, evasive guitar playing are leading the listeners into a dark, dreamy vision which is accompanied by the dark, sensual vocals.
+ + + : The work brings no innovation nor surprise but it’s a fascinating experience in sound. It smells like the good-old 80s and has been delicately built up. I like the sphere created by the typical guitar playing and accentuated by the slow, dark bass lines. The vocals have a dreamy, wafting effect.
– – – : Stella Diana sounds like a lot of other bands in the genre but who cares when the result is that efficient.
Conclusion: This album stands for nostalgia reminding us of the magic of the 80s.
Best songs: “DZM”, “Beleth”, “Matthew”.
Rate: 7½.
Artist: www.stelladiana.com / www.facebook.com/StellaDianaBand
Labels: www.vipchoyo.it / www.facebook.com/vipchoyo
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether