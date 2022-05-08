Stella Diana – Nothing To Expect (Album – Vipchoyo Sound Factory / A State Of Flux Records)

Genre/Influences: Shoegaze, Dream-Pop, Dark-Wave.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Italian formation Stella Diana has been active since 1998. They’ve already released several works and now strikes back with nine new songs.

Content: The sound universe of this formation is getting us back to the 80s Dream-Pop and Shoegaze universe. Dreamy, evasive guitar playing are leading the listeners into a dark, dreamy vision which is accompanied by the dark, sensual vocals.

+ + + : The work brings no innovation nor surprise but it’s a fascinating experience in sound. It smells like the good-old 80s and has been delicately built up. I like the sphere created by the typical guitar playing and accentuated by the slow, dark bass lines. The vocals have a dreamy, wafting effect.

– – – : Stella Diana sounds like a lot of other bands in the genre but who cares when the result is that efficient.

Conclusion: This album stands for nostalgia reminding us of the magic of the 80s.

Best songs: “DZM”, “Beleth”, “Matthew”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.stelladiana.com / www.facebook.com/StellaDianaBand

Labels: www.vipchoyo.it / www.facebook.com/vipchoyo


Tags:

