Urbanfailure – Recurring Errors (Album – EXILES)

Genre/Influences: IDM, Experimental.

Format: Digital, Cassette.

Background/Info: Michal Lichý has already been active under the Urbanfailure moniker for more than twenty years. He’s also running the Slovakian underground label URB Sounds. “Recurring Errors” is his latest work featuring seven tracks.

Content: The work reveals two different sides. There’s a sophisticated and clearly IDM-driven side built up with Industrial sound treatments and passages featuring fragmented vocals. The other side is more into Experimental music creating a chaotic effect.

+ + + : The first side of the cassette features 4 cool songs driven by IDM influences. It’s a true sonic patchwork of sounds and noises. I like the dark loops running through the tracks while I noticed fragmented vocal effects injecting a spooky touch.

– – – : The B-side is for Experimental heads and the tracks are less homogenous.

Conclusion: I have mixed feelings with this work; a great debut and forgettable end.

Best songs: “Invasive”, “Drain”, “Citizens Of Upcycling Will Prevail”

Rate: 6½.

Artist: https://urbsounds.sk

Label: www.facebook.com/exileselectronics