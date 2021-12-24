Stars Crusaders & Cryo unite for ‘The Rising Phoenix’ single, out now on SkyQode

Stars Crusaders is a four-piece electronic band from Italy and was founded in 2013. The music of Stars Crusaders combines elements of synthpop, futurepop and EBM with a futuristic and mystical atmosphere.

Out now via the fine SkyQode label (on Bandcamp and on all other digital services) is “The Rising Phoenix”, a very surprising 2-track single collaboration between the Italian futurepop act Stars Crusaders and the Swedish EBM act Cryo.

“The Rising Phoenix” is taken off Stars Crusaders’ upcoming third album “M.A.T.E.R.”, due in early 2022 on SkyQode. In addition to the title track, the single features a remix of the track by the Italian synthpop band Forces Of Light.

Warmly recommended.

<a href="https://skyqode.bandcamp.com/album/the-rising-phoenix">The Rising Phoenix by Stars Crusaders & Cryo</a>