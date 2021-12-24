Out now, the brand new Diverje album ‘Purge The World Before’
Out now, and announced a while back on Side-Line already, is the new Diverje album “Purge The World Before”.
This album conceptually precedes their 2019 album “The next world” as “we take on the topics and reasons for the collapse of the “world before” and why human kind became apocalyptic warriors and savage beasts fighting for survival” so Tommy T. said when we first got the word about this new album.
In September the band had a successful crowdfund campaign on Indiegogo to get the album produced. The new album holds 13 brand new tracks and 3 bonus tracks.
You can check out the release below and download it on Bandcamp where you can also order a CD version of the new album.
