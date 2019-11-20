Squarepusher announces new LP, ‘Be Up A Hello’ – listen to first single and ‘Fracture’ remix

After a 5 year hiatus Squarepusher will return with a the album “Be Up A Hello”, out on the 31st of January. Fans can enjoy a taster as the double-A side 12” Vortrack will be released on the 6th of December, featuring Squarepusher’s Fracture remix. Check the videos for both tracks below.

“Vortrack”

“Vortrack” (Fracture Remix)

With this new album, Tom Jenkinson (Squarepusher) has returned to using vintage analogue and digital hardware, the same equipment that first helped him develop his sound in the early ’90s.

The past few years Jenkinson has been stepping away from the Squarepusher moniker exploring new territory such as forming the band Shobaleader One to reinterpret an array of classic Squarepusher tracks. He also scored the music for a 1 hour ‘CBeebies’ show and made the album “All Night Chroma” which was a series of compositions recorded on the Royal Festival Hall organ.

Squarepusher live at work

You can see Squarepusher live at work in these countries and cities:

31st Jan – CTM Festival, Berlin – Germany

14th March – Bangface Weekender, Southport – UK

Thu 9th April – Royale, Boston – USA

Sat 11th April – Brooklyn Steel, NYC – USA

Tue 14th April – SAT, Montreal – Canada

Wed 15th April – Danforth, Toronto – Canada

Thu 16th April – St. Andrews, Detroit – USA

Fri 17th April – Metro, Chicago – USA

Sun 19th April – Bluebird Theater, Denver – USA

Wed 22nd April – Neumos, Seattle – USA

Thu 23rd April – Wonder Ballroom, Portland – USA

Fri 24th April – The Midway, SF – USA

Sat 25th April – 1720, LA – USA

1st May – LEV Festival, Gijon – Spain

8th May – Les Nuits Botanique, Brussels – Belgium

9th May – Melkweg, Amsterdam – Netherlands

13th May – Brudenell, Leeds – UK

14th May – Concorde2, Brighton – UK

15th May – Roundhouse, London – UK

