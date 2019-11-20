Available for free download: Avarice In Audio’s track ‘Trojan Horse’ (Face The Beat: Session 5 profile series)

(Photo by Trent Crawford) The 8th track on our free (or pay-what-you-want to support our charity work) download compilation “Face The Beat: Session 5” is by the Australian outfit Avarice In Audio.

Avarice In Audio was started in 2013 by Gerry Hawkins based in Launceston, Australia, and now is fortified with the arrival of Lawrie Vayldon and live guitarist Ben Barwick. You can check the project right here on Facebook.

The track we selected was originally featured on the CD sampler “Sounds from the Matrix 020” out via Alfa Matrix and is the first new material since 2018’s “No punishment – No paradise” album.

You can listen to “Trojan Horse” right below.

<a href="http://sidelinemag.bandcamp.com/album/face-the-beat-session-5?campaign=slwebsitenews">Face The Beat: Session 5 by Avarice In Audio</a>

Check “Face The Beat: Session 5” on Bandcamp to discover the other bands. All donations will go to charity.

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $2 $5 $10 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.