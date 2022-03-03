Spotify closes office in Russia and limits podcasts to state media, keeps service up for the moment being

Spotify is going to close its office in Russia and also restrict podcasts from Russian state media. The music service itself announced this via Reuters. Spotify’s office in Russia will remain closed indefinitely, Spotify itself has reported via Reuters. “We are deeply shocked and saddened by the attack on Ukraine,” a spokesman said.

The closure does not mean that it will halt its service in Russia, for the moment being. The competing music streaming services from Vkontakte and Yandex command a combined market share of 80%.

The music service has also restricted podcasts from Russian state media, making finding this type of content on the platform much more difficult. Spotify made the decision after all content from news service Sputnik and Russian state media RT was also removed from the platform earlier this week.

Several technology companies, including Apple, Google, Meta and TikTok, have already taken measures against RT and Sputnik. Spotify is now joining the tech companies. Meta and Twitter try to restrict messages from the Russian government and warn readers when a message comes from the Russian government. Apple from its side stops selling products in Russia. Netflix is suspending all Russian projects.