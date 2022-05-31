Spectra*Paris release first single ‘Devious’ taken from new album ‘Modernism’

May 31, 2022 bernard

Italian singer Elena Alice Fossi has released the first single, “Devious”, wich is taken from…
Spectra*Paris release first single'Devious' taken from new album'Modernism'

Italian singer Elena Alice Fossi has released the first single, “Devious”, wich is taken from the forthcoming new full-length of her dark electro project Spectra*Paris. Her fifth album under that moniker is entitled “Modernism” and is slated for release on August 26.

Here’s the comment by Spectra*Paris’ Elena Alice Fossi regarding the new track: “What’s the moral conduct to follow? This song certainly won’t teach us any morals! With a decidedly noir matrix and via its gloomy lyrics, it lets itself be crossed by a glamorous imprint where the blood goes to be combined with the enchanting reflection of a bewitching shadow. God’s body has indeed been invaded by his servants.”

The track “Devious” is available below.


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Tags:

You may have missed

Spectra*Paris release first single 'Devious' taken from new album 'Modernism'

Spectra*Paris release first single ‘Devious’ taken from new album ‘Modernism’

May 31, 2022 bernard
4 earliest albums of Bill Leeb’s Front Line Assembly reissued on double vinyl with bonus tracks

4 earliest albums of Bill Leeb’s Front Line Assembly reissued on double vinyl with bonus tracks

May 31, 2022 bernard

‘Click Interview’ with Merciful Nuns: ‘Going Back To The Origin’

May 29, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries
The Murder Mystery - A Girl Named Red

The Murder Mystery releases first of two new singles

May 27, 2022 jrstange
Electro pop act Reichsfeind to release 'Darken' album in May - it promises to be a smasher !

Electro pop act Reichsfeind releases ‘Darken’ album today and it’s a smasher !

May 27, 2022 Eldrina Mich