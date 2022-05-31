Spectra*Paris release first single ‘Devious’ taken from new album ‘Modernism’

Italian singer Elena Alice Fossi has released the first single, “Devious”, wich is taken from the forthcoming new full-length of her dark electro project Spectra*Paris. Her fifth album under that moniker is entitled “Modernism” and is slated for release on August 26.

Here’s the comment by Spectra*Paris’ Elena Alice Fossi regarding the new track: “What’s the moral conduct to follow? This song certainly won’t teach us any morals! With a decidedly noir matrix and via its gloomy lyrics, it lets itself be crossed by a glamorous imprint where the blood goes to be combined with the enchanting reflection of a bewitching shadow. God’s body has indeed been invaded by his servants.”

The track “Devious” is available below.