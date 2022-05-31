Spectra*Paris release first single ‘Devious’ taken from new album ‘Modernism’
Italian singer Elena Alice Fossi has released the first single, “Devious”, wich is taken from…
Italian singer Elena Alice Fossi has released the first single, “Devious”, wich is taken from the forthcoming new full-length of her dark electro project Spectra*Paris. Her fifth album under that moniker is entitled “Modernism” and is slated for release on August 26.
Here’s the comment by Spectra*Paris’ Elena Alice Fossi regarding the new track: “What’s the moral conduct to follow? This song certainly won’t teach us any morals! With a decidedly noir matrix and via its gloomy lyrics, it lets itself be crossed by a glamorous imprint where the blood goes to be combined with the enchanting reflection of a bewitching shadow. God’s body has indeed been invaded by his servants.”
The track “Devious” is available below.
