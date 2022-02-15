Spanish dark folk act Har Belex returns with 2nd album – check out the first single
Caustic Records presents “Campo de Urnas”, the second full-length of the Spanish dark folk act…
Caustic Records presents “Campo de Urnas”, the second full-length of the Spanish dark folk act Har Belex. In its new songs the band handles the relationship of Humanity with itself and its environment. The new album holds 10 new songs and will be available on CD and vinyl.
The CD digipak comes in an embossed six panel digipack including a 12 pages booklet and limited to 500 copies. The vinyl version is limited to 200 units in 180 grs. black vinyl and 100 units in 180 grs. colored vinyl (green). An ultra-limited edition including the vinyl (available colored or black), t-shirt and tote bag will also be released.
Har Belex is formed by Manix S. and Salva Maine who earlier in their career worked in the EBM scene before turning dark folk.
Here’s “The End of The Summer”, the first single from their new album.
