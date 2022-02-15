Video for debut single from new Christian Death album is out now: ‘Blood Moon’
The debut single from the new Christian Death album “Evil Becomes Rule” – due out May 6 – is out now: “Blood Moon”. You can watch the video below.
In further news, here are the “Evil Becomes Rule” US tour dates (* with Luna13).
- 05/05: Akron, OH at Empire Concert Club
- 05/09: Denver, CO at HQ*
- 05/10: Salt Lake City, UT at Liquid Joe’s*
- 05/12: Albany, CA at Ivy Room*
- 05/14-15: Pasadena, CA at Cruel World Festival
- 05/17: San Diego, CA at Soda Bar*
- 05/18: Mesa, AZ at Nile Theater*
- 05/20: San Antonio, TX at Rock Box
- 05/21: Houston, TX at White Oak Music Hall
- 05/22: Ft. Worth, TX at Rail Club Live
- 05/24: St. Louis, MO at Red Flag
- 05/26: Pittsburgh, PA at Hard Rock Cafe
- 05/29: Brooklyn, NY at Saint Vitus
Here’s the video for “Blood Moon”.
