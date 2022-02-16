Dark pop act Mayhem Lettuce to offers first track from upcoming album ‘Complete Sentences’ out in May

February 16, 2022 bernard

“Let’s Go For a Ride” will be the first track from the 6th album by…
Dark pop act Mayhem Lettuce to offers first track from upcoming album'Complete Sentences' out in May

“Let’s Go For a Ride” will be the first track from the 6th album by Mayhem Lettuce called “Complete Sentences” due out May 20th, 2022. A remarkable detail, the titles of all the songs on that album are complete sentences. The band’s last album, “Invisible Songs”, was a concept album based on Grant Morrison’s “The Invisibles” comic book. You can find it on Bandcamp.

Mayhem Lettuce (the duo consisting of Grahm Eberhardt on vocals, keyboards, clarinet, etc. and Wade Saathoff on guitars, bass, keyboards, drums, etc.) was formed in Port Byron, IL in 1993. That music sits at the crossroads of King Missile and Portishead with a dash of The Cure and a pinch of They Might Be Giants. Mayhem Lettuce’s blends indie rock, goth rock, trip-hop, and electronica in one style which they’ve dubbed ‘Ghost Rock’.

Below is “Chaucer Creeps” from the band’s EP “More Songs About Chaucer and Creeps” which the band released last year.


