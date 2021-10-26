Dark rock / industrial act Auger returns with brand new single ‘Libra’

Out via the The Big Chair label is the brand new single, “Libra”, by Auger, a dark rock / industrial duo which fuses electro, industrial and metal not their sound. After releasing 3 albums in just 3 years, the duo will now release a new single and video, every 6 weeks.

Auger are Kyle Wilson (25) (lead vocals, programming and live keyboards and guitar) and Kieran Thornton (25) (Guitars and backing vocals). The band released their first material mid-2017 with the double ‘A’ sided debut single “My Guardian / New Life” (Rebco Records) quickly followed by their debut album “The Awakening” (Rebco Records).

They were soon picked up by Dark Tunes Music Group (Germany) for a 3 album deal. This saw their debut album “The Awakening” being remixed, re-mastered and re-released worldwide in mid-2018. Their 2nd album “From Now On I” was released in mid-2019 and their their 3rd album “Insurgence” was released in mid-2020.

A new single and video entitled “Dark Clouds” was released earlier this year. A few months later the band launched their own label to release their material. So far they released “Sound Of The Machine”, “Oxygen” and now “Libra”.