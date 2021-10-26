Dark rock / industrial act Auger returns with brand new single ‘Libra’
Out via the The Big Chair label is the brand new single, “Libra”, by Auger,…
Out via the The Big Chair label is the brand new single, “Libra”, by Auger, a dark rock / industrial duo which fuses electro, industrial and metal not their sound. After releasing 3 albums in just 3 years, the duo will now release a new single and video, every 6 weeks.
Auger are Kyle Wilson (25) (lead vocals, programming and live keyboards and guitar) and Kieran Thornton (25) (Guitars and backing vocals). The band released their first material mid-2017 with the double ‘A’ sided debut single “My Guardian / New Life” (Rebco Records) quickly followed by their debut album “The Awakening” (Rebco Records).
They were soon picked up by Dark Tunes Music Group (Germany) for a 3 album deal. This saw their debut album “The Awakening” being remixed, re-mastered and re-released worldwide in mid-2018. Their 2nd album “From Now On I” was released in mid-2019 and their their 3rd album “Insurgence” was released in mid-2020.
A new single and video entitled “Dark Clouds” was released earlier this year. A few months later the band launched their own label to release their material. So far they released “Sound Of The Machine”, “Oxygen” and now “Libra”.
