Sopor Aeternus back with all new ‘ambient’ album: ‘Averno / Inferno’

(Photo via Trisol) Out on December 21st is the Sopor Aeternus album “Averno / Inferno” consisting of the two title tracks. The two tracks are actually the original demo-recordings of “Dark Delight” and “Penance & Pain” which have been turned into dark ambient tracks for this special album release.

The CD version comes in a limited edition of 1000 handnumbered copies while a special vinyl edition comes limited and hand-numbered to 500 copies.

In further news, you can also expect “The Dead” seven inch to be released in smoke green vinyl. It holds the atmospheric ambient track of the “Island of the Dead” video teaser. The vinyl is limited to 500 copies worldwide.