Dronny Darko & G M Slater – Dissolving Into Solitary Landscapes (Album – Cryo Chamber)

Genre/Influences: Cinematic.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: This album resulted from the collaborative efforts between Oleg Puzan aka Dronny Darko (Ukraine) and G M Slater (USA). The sound universe of this album is inspired by the vision of a distant, dystopian, world.

Content: “Dissolving Into Solitary Landscapes” invites the listener to embark on an obscure and yet dreamy sound sensation. It’s pure Cinematic music revealing a constant, ultra-dark, atmosphere which has been achieved by field recordings and the darkest tones.

+ + + : This album is characterized by a strong visual appeal, which you’ll experience from the very first notes. The dark sound waves have something intimate and bring you into a world of despair and sadness, creating a post-apocalyptic sensation.

– – – : The debut sounds poignant, but there’s less variation. You get the feeling listening to an endless, long, track.

Conclusion: Listening to this album it becomes obvious the future isn’t bright, but extremely dark and hopeless.

Best songs: “The Slow March Of Extinction”, “The Infinity Bell – Part 1”.

Rate: 7.

Artist: www.facebook.com/dronnydarko

Label: www.cryochamberlabel.com / www.facebook.com/CryoChamber