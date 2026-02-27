Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

The Providence-based post-industrial duo Snowbeasts just released their new 5-track single “Abuse of Power” via Re:Mission Entertainment as the second digital single taken from the 2025 album “Dire Days”.

The title track addresses corruption, authoritarian behaviour and the erosion of basic rights in contemporary power structures. The band adds it’s a direct protest against figures and systems that disregard the people they represent. A political single in other words.

“Abuse of Power” first appeared on “Dire Days”, which the band issued through Re:Mission Entertainment in late summer 2025. The EP holds the album version of “Abuse of Power” and then extends it through four remixes by Hexmaschine, Caustic and Sawtooth, plus a rework by Snowbeasts themselves.

<a href="https://remissionentertainment.bandcamp.com/album/abuse-of-power" rel="noopener">Abuse Of Power by Snowbeasts</a>

The “Abuse of power” single follows the 2025 lead single “Death Dance”, also lifted from “Dire Days”. “Dire Days” itself remains available on CD and digital formats through Re:Mission Entertainment’s Bandcamp store.

<a href="https://remissionentertainment.bandcamp.com/album/dire-days" rel="noopener">Dire Days by Snowbeasts</a>

About Snowbeasts

Snowbeasts (Robert Galbraith & Elizabeth Virosa)

Snowbeasts is a post-industrial and dark electronic duo based in Providence, Rhode Island, founded in 2014 by producer Robert Galbraith (also known as Raab Codec) and vocalist/multi-instrumentalist Elizabeth Virosa (Elizabeth Galbraith). The project began as an experimental modular synth outlet for Galbraith before expanding into a full duo when Virosa joined, bringing in voice and additional electronics.

The band’s early material focused on cinematic modular soundscapes and droning dark ambient textures, see releases such as “Shrine of the Snowbeasts” and “Survival”. Over time the sound shifted towards heavier beat-driven structures, retaining an interest in atmosphere while integrating elements from IDM, electro-industrial, minimal electronics, trance and industrial techno on albums like “Energy” released on the French label M-Tronic. In a 2021 interview with Side-Line, Snowbeasts says that they have a preference for constant stylistic development across successive releases. Not surprisingly that same year saw the collaborative album (Snowbeasts + Solypsis) “Parasomnia” released on Ohm Resistance. That album drew on industrial, electro and industrial-trance influences, showing they were indeed developing their sound.

In April 2021 we reported about the joint release “Dead Voices On Air : Snowbeasts” that was released on Re:Mission Entertainment. A second collaborative album with the dark ambient project Dead Vocies On Air, “—-X—-“, followed in 2022.

The relationship with Re:Mission Entertainment proved to be fruitful and in 2023 the label issued “The Endless“. preceded by the first single “Let’s Be Animals”. That material showed a shift toward more beat-oriented and dance-floor capable material while retaining dense, cinematic electronics. In 2024 the duo returned on the same label with “Devour“, a release accompanied by a video for the title track directed by Luke Haughwout.

By 2025, the band had built a catalogue of more than twenty releases, including collaborations with artists such as Dead Voices On Air, Solypsis, D.U.M.E. and Theologian. “Dire Days” extended this trajectory into explicitly political territory.

